The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, June 16.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including camping equipment and bedding plus more.

So if you’re looking forward to a camping trip or upgrading your bedding in time for summer, Aldi’s Specialbuys have you covered.

Auto XS 390L Roof Box

Pack more luggage in the car with this roof box.

It comes complete with straps and a kit to fix it to your car so you can worry less about fitting all of your belongings into the boot of your car.

It can be yours for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

Adventuridge 8 Person Air Tent

Take a break with the family or your friends with this 8 Person Air Tent.

You’ll be able to keep everyone in one place and plenty of hands to help you assemble it.

Available in different sizes, 4 person (£199.99) and 6 person (£299.99), you can choose the right one for you.

Add the 8 person tent to your basket for £399.99 via the Aldi website.

Leisurewize Portable Washing Machine

Refresh your clothes while you’re away with this Leisurewize Portable Washing Machine.

It’s ideal for small items and can spin both ways, allowing your clothes to be deep cleaned, rinsed and spun.

It could be yours for £39.99 via the Aldi website.

Climate Control Double 4.5 Tog Duvet

Replace your bedding with this 4.5 Tog Duvet ready for the summer weather.

It has filling that’s breathable, making the hotter nights more bearable.

Add it to your basket for £11.99 via the Aldi website.

It’s also available in King size and you’ll find summer mattress protectors too.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find kitchen appliances and more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Breville 1.5L HotCup

Using the Breville 1.5L HotCup, you’ll have boiling water in less than 50 seconds – ideal for those of us who get impatient waiting for the kettle to boil when it’s time for a brew.

While you can only boil one cup of water at a time, you can save energy as well as time and money by using the appliance.

It’s available for £34.99 and you can find out more via the Lidl website.

Breville Flow Kettle

Add a touch of style to your kitchen for £29.99 with this Breville Flow Kettle.

It’s also available in black and comes with a limescale filter that can be removed for cleaning.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

There’s a matching 4 slice toaster available too, in both grey and black for £29.99 each.

Crivit Air Lounger

Whether your summer is filled with camping trips, festival outings or a relaxing time in your garden, this Crivit Air Lounger could make a great addition.

For £14.99, you can enjoy some downtime on this inflatable and portable lounger, available in different colours.

Find out more via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.