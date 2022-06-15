Aldi is the place to look for affordable and stylish garden furniture.

Whether you’re looking for stylish rattan seating, a fire pit to keep you warm on those colder nights or even a range of BBQs that will have you hosting the best garden parties.

These items are available online only, so you won’t find them in your local store. Head to the Aldi website to order your items. And you’ll need to be quick as it’s only available while stocks last!

Aldi garden furniture sale

The stylish Modern Garden Furniture Coffee Set is now £349.99 (was £379.99) and comes complete with matching seat and back cushions.

Keep warm and dry in the unpredictable British weather with the Decorative Gazebo (which was £124.99, now £99.99) which is just ideal for garden parties. With plenty of room to shelter guests, it can even be placed over garden tables or spa pools to keep the weather at bay.

For summer evenings, the Square Fire Pit (was £89.99, now £69.99) will help keep the party going even when the temperature drops. It is perfect for creating a warm and cosy evening as the sun goes down, it’s designed with a spark cover and includes a poker, grill and mesh cover all in a stylish, rustic design.

(Aldi)

For budding gardeners, the Wooden Mini Greenhouse (was £69.99, now £49.99) is perfectly sized for smaller gardens, balconies and patios.

Available in a choice of natural or grey, it adds functionality to any outdoor area without taking up valuable space and comes complete with three adjustable storage shelves and two lifting lids for ease.

The cult-classic Rattan Corner Sofa with Cover (£299.98) is available in a choice of anthracite or cream with added cushions, it’s perfect for soaking up the sunshine in comfort thanks to the comfortable back and seat cushions.

Better yet, it can be assembled either to the left or right, making it suitable for any garden space.

Add-ons include the Bench (£49.99) and Stools, 2 pack (£49.99), which are perfect for customers looking to take their sofa to the next level.

(Aldi)

With water-resistant wicker and a strong steel frame, the Bench is perfect for having guests over, or for just relaxing in the sun.

Other garden necessities customers can snap up and enjoy without the delivery cost include the Fire King Large Pizza Oven (£599.99), the iconic Kamado Ceramic Egg BBQ (£399.99) and its smaller counterpart, the Mini Kamado BBQ (£119.99), and plenty of must-have garden furniture including the on-trend Bamboo Style Rattan Bistro Set (£169.99).

You can shop all the Aldi garden furniture on the website here.