Aldi has launched its biggest ever burger just in time for Father’s Day so if you’re wondering how to treat the Father figure in your life, a celebratory BBQ could be on the cards.

With the occasion falling on June 19, that leaves only two days to get a special day planned if you haven’t already.

So gather your Dad’s friends and family for a feast he won’t forget especially since the summer weather is upon us.

The supermarket is celebrating the 50th anniversary of the film titled The Godfather and to honour the occasion, it has launched the new Godfather Beef Burger (£4.29).

This beef burger isn’t any old burger though as it’s 20cm in diameter, fit for a treat on Father’s Day.

It’s also joined by the returning Godfather Rump Steak that’s available for £8.99.

Aldi's British Wagyu range returns

Also returning is the British Wagyu range and you won’t want to miss it.

Here’s a list of some of the items you’ll find within the range:

Specially Selected Wagyu Fillet Steak (£7.48)

Specially Selected Wagyu Ribeye Steak (£6.98)

Specially Selected Wagyu Rump Steak (£5.49)

Specially Selected Wagyu Sirloin Steak (£6.47)

Specially Selected Gastro Wood Fired British Wagyu Pizza (£3.99)

A new item hitting the shelves is the Specially Selected Wagyu Roasting Joint with Mixed Herb Butters, available for £15.99.

Aldi encourages you to act fast if you’d like to add some to your Father’s Day celebrations as the Wagyu range typically sells out in 48 hours.

The supermarket’s Godfather Burger, Godfather Steak and Wagyu Steak Range are all available in store and via Click & Collect now.