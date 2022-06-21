Festival season is truly upon us and if you’re set for a summer of camping, overpriced drinks and good music then we’ve got the list for you.

With all the extra money you’ll be spending on tickets, drinks and other festival essentials, you at least want to source some cheap camping essentials.

And not to worry, as Aldi has an incredible range of camping products that are perfect for accompanying you on your next festival weekend.

Aldi Festival essentials

If you want a tent without the hassle, this 2 person pop-up from Aldi is perfect. Designed with waterproof material, it includes a ventilation window and mesh mosquito net, so you'll be equipped for any eventuality

Better yet, no set-up is required!

(Aldi)

If you need a lamp to get around at night, why not get one that has a built-in Bluetooth speaker? When you’re back at your living area the music won’t have to stop with this Coleman Lamp With Bluetooth Speaker.

Reusable straws are a must for any festival-goer. Whether you’re sticking to soft drinks or hard, these straws will reduce waste, last longer and of course, save the turtles.

Of course, sleeping bags are a must and Aldi has you sorted for this too. At just £14.99, this sleeping bag is just what you need.

If you’re wanting to save money on festival food, then bringing your own BBQ is key. This Dual Burner with Grill is ideal for festival-goers as it folds up compactly making it easy to carry around.

(Aldi)

The portable gas-powered grill is perfect for all manner of foods such as burgers, hot dogs and more.

This one is definitely a bit extra but for the festival goer who wants comfort as well, this inflatable chair will be perfect for lounging in between acts.

You can shop all these products and more on the Aldi website.