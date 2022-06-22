Aldi has teamed up with UK's leading Bowel Cancer charity as it makes a major change to its toilet paper packs.

The leading supermarket announced the news on social media on Wednesday that it would be teaming up with Bowel Cancer UK to raise awareness of the disease.

In the post, the supermarket noted that it would be including a list of Bowel Cancer symptoms on its packs of toilet paper from the Autumn.

The announcement is a response to the campaigns led by English journalist and host of the BBC Radio 5 podcast 'You, Me and the Big C', Dame Deborah James.

Introducing loo roll that could save lives 💜



As a result of Dame Deborah James' campaigns, we've teamed up with @bowelcanceruk and from autumn we'll be adding a list of symptoms to our packs of toilet paper to help spread awareness of what to look out for #getonaroll pic.twitter.com/08ZCMaKXBn — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 22, 2022

Aldi wrote on social media: "Introducing loo roll that could save lives. As a result of Dame Deborah James' campaigns, we’ve teamed up with @bowelcanceruk and from autumn we’ll be adding a list of symptoms to our packs of toilet paper to help spread awareness of what to look out for #getonaroll"

Following the announcement, Bowel Cancer UK replied: "We’re ‘flushed’ with excitement @AldiUK is adding the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to their own brand toilet rolls (that’s over 70 million packs of toilet rolls every year!)."

According to the charity, almost half of adults in the UK can't name a single bowel cancer symptom.

Welcome Aldi! The latest supermarket to #GetOnARoll 🧻



We’re ‘flushed’ with excitement @AldiUK is adding the signs and symptoms of bowel cancer to their own brand toilet rolls (that’s over 70 million packs of toilet rolls every year!)



More: https://t.co/tA3SKxdOnr pic.twitter.com/5SX3b2FbXY — Bowel Cancer UK (@bowelcanceruk) June 22, 2022

It launched the #GetOnARoll campaign earlier this month to get supermarkets to introduce symptoms onto their toilet paper packaging to raise awareness.

Aldi is the latest big name to join the campaign, alongside Andrex and M&S.

Help us #GetOnARoll 🧻



Almost half of adults in the UK can't name a single symptom of bowel cancer. Get behind our new campaign today and ask your supermarket to add them to their loo roll packaging and help save lives: https://t.co/NmjBdWTaeH pic.twitter.com/sxCQY40lwl — Bowel Cancer UK (@bowelcanceruk) June 16, 2022

Customers have been quick to congratulate the supermarket on the move with many taking to the comments.

One user wrote alongside a heart emoji: "Fantastic Aldi, well done."

A second added: "I support this 100%."

With clapping emojis, a third posted: "Excellent you are just brilliant at reading the room."

You can back the #GetOnARoll campaign by tweeting your supermarket via the Bowel Cancer UK website.