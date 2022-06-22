Summer has arrived which hopefully means long, warm days chilling in our garden and Aldi has just made it even better.

Its iconic Hot Tub is back on its Specialbuys section on its website and just in time to make the most of the better weather.

Whether your garden is needing a little TLC or you want to throw the ultimate get-together with your friends, look no further than the four-person tub.

The exciting deal is only available online and is bound to sell out quickly so you better be quick if you want to bag one.

Inflatable Hot Tub & Accessories. Credit: Aldi

Aldi Specialbuys Hot Tub

Intex Inflatable 4-person Hot-Tub and accessories

If you are as ready for bright and longer nights as we are, you'll love the latest addition to the supermarket's Specialbuys range.

The Intex Inflatable 4-person Hot Tub is already available and can't be purchased in-store.

The hot tub is ideal for hosting friends for an unforgettable summer party or if you're wanting some self-care time in your own spa pool.

READ MORE: Recreate the Love Island villa in your home and garden from Aldi, Wayfair and The Range

READ MORE: Pets at Home releases summer range for keeping cool and fun in the sun

The inflatable tub has a unique octagon design, perfect for your garden gathering and is available alongside a collection of must-have accessories.

It is equipped with 135 air jets that are designed to soothe and relax as well as heated bubbles and a 795L capacity.

Shoppers will also find two headrests, a thermal ground cloth, a user-friendly control panel, a handy carry bag and an insulated and lockable cover.

The brilliant bundle includes everything you need to maintain your Hot Tub including a filter pump, chemical dispenser and more.

Relax in those blissful bubbles in the knowledge that the Hot Tub comes with a guaranteed 3-year warranty.

You can purchase your spa pool and accessories bundle for £461.95 via the Aldi website.

Plus you can also shop the rest of the Aldi Garden Specialbuys collection there too.