Asda customers are being forced to ask staff to stop scanning items half way through checkout according the supermarket’s boss.

Food prices are just one of many things on the rise accumulating to the current cost of living crisis in the UK and shoppers are having to as checkout staff to stop scanning items once they hit a certain limit.

Asda boss, Lord Stuart Rose, revealed the sad reality of the current cost of living crisis when speaking to the BBC.

He said: "People are trading back. They are worried about spending. They've got a limit that they've set out, too. They say £30 is one limit... and if they get to more than £30 then that's it, stop. It's the same with petrol."

The Asda boss warned of “pernicious” times ahead as inflation levels soar.

He added: "I'm of the generation that remembers what it was like last time. And once [inflation] gets hold, it's quite pernicious."

It comes as shoppers at major UK supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Aldi and Morrisons have been issued a £380 warning by industry experts.

Over the four weeks leading up to June 12 data from Kantar showed an 8.3% grocery price inflation.

Head of retail and consumer insight at Kantar, Fraser McKevitt, said sales of own-label lines have been boosted as the average food bill now sits at £380.

He said own-label signs have been "boosted by Aldi and Lidl's strong performances, both of whom have extensive own-label repertoires".

He added: "The inflation number makes for difficult reading and shoppers will be watching budgets closely as the cost-of-living crisis takes its toll."