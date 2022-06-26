The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from garden furniture to summer essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, June 26.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get all your garden accessories and treat yourself to some new home gadgets too.

3-In-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum (Aldi)

Get you're home looking spotless with the 3-In-1 Cordless Stick Vacuum that makes cleaning easy peasy. The effective and efficient vacuum moves swiftly, is lightweight, and removes all dust and dirt. You can get it now for £59.99 via Aldi now.

Stay cool this summer with the Status 8" Retro Clock Fan. The stylish fans have two speeds to create a cool breeze and will work perfectly with any cool retro vibes. It comes with a one year warranty and the choice of two colours, chrome or black. And you can get it now for £29.99 via Aldi.

Portable Hammock with Stand. (Aldi)

Lay back and relax where ever you are with this Portable Hammock with Stand. Created by Adventuridge, the hammock features an integrated drink holder, removable pillow and magazine holder. The hammock is the perfect way to enjoy the summer and you can get it now for £44.99 each via Aldi.

Be protected from the sun with the Gardenline Triangle Sun Shade. The stylish and effective tarp has built-in UV protection and water repellent properties so its perfect for all seasons and will keep everyone safe too. Made from polyester and iron, you can get it now for £19.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can get everything from bathroom essentials to home must-haves.

Silvercrest Hair Straightening Brush (Aldi)

Make your hair look flawless with the Silvercrest Hair Straightening Brush. The two-in-one hair brush and straightener is easy to use and has high-quality ceramic-coated bristles that straighten your hair in one stroke. You can get it now for £9.99 via Lidl.

Get a clean and smooth shave with the Silvercrest Hair & Beard Trimmer which is perfect for cutting, clipping, contouring, trimming, and shaving. With the choice of battery or mains operated makes it perfect for travel and you can get it now for £12.99 via Lidl.

Vileda Window Vacuum Cleaner. (Lidl)

Have spotless windows all year round with the Vileda Window Vacuum Cleaner. The quick and easy to use tool makes achieving sparkling, streak-free windows easy. And its flexible wiped blades means you can even get close to the edges with no fuss, you can get it now for £34.99 via Lidl.

Make cleaning easy peasy with the Silvercrest Handheld Steam Cleaner. The handy tool creates powerful jets of steam to ensure a deep clean the disinfects and degreases without the use of chemicals. The easy-to-store steam cleaner is available now for £16.99 via Lidl.