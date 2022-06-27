Does summer for you mean gorgeous fresh fruit and veg? Beautiful summer produce for months on end?
If the answer is yes, then Aldi has the new candle scent for you. To celebrate the supermarket’s incredible fresh produce, it has released a brand new candle and diffuser collection, called ‘Garden Retreat’.
The supermarket has a summer ambience covered with four new fresh scents inspired by the abundance of Aldi fresh produce:
Tomato Vines & Basil: boasts a gentle greenhouse aroma, designed to smell just as fresh as Aldi’s Regal Vine Tomatoes.
Lavender & Honey: with musky floral notes for those shoppers who crave a sense of zen.
Peach & Apricot: has been created using fresh stone fruit to smell of a sweet treat that is good enough to eat.
Citrus Fruit & Bergamot: will bring the beautiful scent of a lemon tree into the home.
The new candles, which have a burn time of up to 30 hours, have been launched to celebrate the retailer’s Fresh Guarantee.
The promise means if shoppers aren’t 100% happy with Aldi’s fresh fruit and veg, they can return it with proof of purchase and get their money back.
You can shop the candles on the Aldi website here.
