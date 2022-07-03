Parents and guardians starting to shop around for good deals on school uniforms can rest easy as Aldi has announced its popular uniform range will be returning next month.

The sought-after collection which will include an affordable bundle will be able to pre-order online from July 3 and will start popping up in stores from July 7, so parents have plenty of time to get stocked up before the September rush.

Costing just £5, the bundle will have all you need for the new school year.

It includes two polo shirts, one sweatshirt and either trousers or a skirt.

(Aldi)

It will be available in sizes 4 years to 12 years and parents and guardians can be confident that Aldi’s uniform will survive playground games and classroom fun thanks to its 150-day satisfaction guarantee.

Aldi’s Back to School range also features a great selection of uniform staples and classroom essentials.

For a summer option, choose the pleated Classic Pinafore (£6.99) available in grey and black, or the Jersey Pinafore (£7.49) complete with a stylish bow and available in grey.

Shirts (£3.99, 3 pack), are also available for both boys and girls and are made from easy iron, Bio Finish Eco material.

Aldi’s Children’s Leather Action Shoes (£8.99, sizes 10-3) are made from durable action leather with a comfortable memory foam lining and an anti-bacterial finish so youngsters can keep their feet comfortable and fresh during a long day at school.

To add a bit of excitement to the morning routine, choose the Back to School Shoes (£11.99, sizes 10-3), available in Spiderman and Frozen designs.

Aldi’s range even includes the basics, including Boys Ankle Socks, 5 pack (£2.49) and Girls Ankle/Knee-High Socks, 5 pack (£2.49).

You can pre-order Aldi’s school range on the website now.