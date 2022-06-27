Christian Bale has revealed what would tempt him to reprise his role as Batman.

Bale is beloved for his role as Bruce Wayne in three movies with director Christopher Nolan including Batman Begins (2005), The Dark Knight (2008) as well as The Dark Knight Rises (2012).

The iconic role has recently been taken up by Tenet and Twilight actor Robert Pattinson to widely positive reviews.

Despite this, Bale has opened up about what would bring him to play the superhero once again - and it's something to do with Christopher Nolan.

Robert Pattinson. Credit: PA

Christian Bale would return as Batman if Christopher Nolan directed

Speaking to ScreenRant: "I had a pact with Chris Nolan. We said, 'Hey, look. Let's make three films, if we're lucky enough to get to do that. And then let's walk away. Let's not linger too long'.

"In my mind, it would be something if Chris Nolan ever said to himself, 'You know what, I've got another story to tell.' And if he wished to tell that story with me, I'd be in."

Sadly, there haven't been any conversations about Bale returning to the DC universe...yet.

Bale added: "No. No one's ever mentioned it to me. No one's brought it up.

"Occasionally people say to me, 'Oh, I hear you were approached and offered all this.' And I'm like, 'That's news to me. No one's ever said that'."

Nolan returning as director also looks pretty unlikely with Matt Reeves taking over for the most recent film featuring Pattinson.

Zoe Kravitz as Catwoman. Robert Pattinson as Batman. Credit: PA

Reeves has also recently announced that he will be returning as director for Batman 2.

If you're looking for some good news though, you can watch Christian Bale in the upcoming Thor sequel - Thor: Love and Thunder.

Bale enters the MCU multiverse as the villain Gorr the God Butcher alongside Chris Hemsworth, Natalie Portman and Tessa Thompson.

You can catch Thor: Love and Thunder in UK cinemas from July 7 2022.