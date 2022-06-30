A new series about the middle aisles of Aldi and Lidl is coming to our screens later this year and it’s looking for keen shoppers to get involved.

There’ll be two episodes of Secrets of the Middle Aisle (working title) and Denise Van Outen will present the programme.

Van Outen will dig into the secrets of the middle aisle’s special buys and seasonal offers that keep customers wanting more.

She’ll also look into whether the items are worth buying and how the supermarkets secure major discounts.

Channel 4 (PA)

Denise Van Outen said: “I’m a bit of a bargain spotter myself, so I’m really looking forward to getting to the bottom of how these supermarket offers work and whether they’re all they seem.”

How to apply for new Channel 4 show Secrets of the Middle Aisle

If you’re guilty of going to Aldi for your weekly food shop and leaving with an inflatable swimming pool or if you’ve gone to Lidl for some milk and left with a kayak, Channel 4 wants to hear from you.

You can email takepart@firecrestfilms.com with your details if you’re interested and a member of the team will get back to you.

And no kayak? Rookie error https://t.co/45HakC9jhM — Aldi Stores UK (@AldiUK) June 27, 2022

The two 60-minute programmes are produced for Channel 4 by Firecrest Films, based in Glasgow.

Channel 4’s Deborah Dunnett comments: “What I love about the middle aisle is how much joy it brings to shoppers – across all social class, all around the UK. So of course, we want to know the secrets behind its success.”

Firecrest Films’ Nicole Kleeman adds: “It’s a timely moment to be exploring how shoppers are making their money go further by picking up discounts in the middle aisle. We’re delighted to be working with Denise Van Outen to explore how this modern retail icon is shaking up the British high street."