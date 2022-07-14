The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, July 14.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items among Aldi’s Specialbuys including kitchen and cleaning essentials, garden upgrades, bits for your next camping trip and more.

Pet Collection Dog Rattan Lounger

Pet Collection Dog Rattan Lounger (Aldi)

With the heatwave continuing, we know what it’s like to overheat and it’s important that we and our furry friends stay cool during the warmer weather.

This Pet Collection Dog Rattan Lounger is ideal for keeping pets cool when they’re out in the garden this summer.

The cushion and canopy are included, proving both comfort and shade plus there’s even a bowl holder for their water bowl.

Add it to your basket for £99.99 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Wooden Garden Love Seat

Gardenline Wooden Garden Love Seat (Aldi)

Upgrade your own garden set up too with this wooden bench.

The seat in the middle of the bench can be made into a table, perfect for placing your snack or reading book as you enjoy the summer sun.

Make it yours for £119.99 via the Aldi website.

Adventuridge Camping Kitchen Unit

Adventuridge Camping Kitchen Unit (Aldi)

Whether you’re an expert at camping or you’re a complete novice, this Adventuridge Camping Kitchen Unit could be just what you need to add to your set up.

You’ll be able to store your food in the bottom zip compartment and cook on the hob as the top shelf can hold a double camping stove (not included).

It comes complete with a bag so you can tidy it away easily.

It’s available for £49.99 via the Aldi website.

Plum Wooden Single Swing

Plum Wooden Single Swing (Aldi)

Add some fun to your garden this summer with this Plum Wooden Single Swing.

The ropes of the swing are soft and the seat is moulded, making the experience more comfortable for little ones.

If you’re garden is missing a swing, you can add this one to your basket for £110 via the Aldi website.

AirCraft PowerGlide CITY

AirCraft PowerGlide CITY (Aldi)

If you’re looking to up your cleaning game, this AirCraft PowerGlide CITY could be just what you need.

With LED lights and microfibre pads that rotate, this mop can clean, polish and buff your floors while also drying them at the same time.

Make it yours for £179.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find garden equipment, camping bits and office essentials plus more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to tick those garden jobs off the to do list or add to your camping gear, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Silvercrest Portable Air Conditioner

Silvercrest Portable Air Conditioner (Lidl)

Keep yourself cool during the heatwave with this 3-in-1 air conditioner unit, available for £169.99.

The wheels mean it’s easy to move around your office space whether you’re using the dehumidify function or the cooling or fan options.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Rocktrail Camping Table & Stool Set

Rocktrail Camping Table & Stool Set (Lidl)

This Rocktrail Camping Table & Stool Set will give you a space to sit and enjoy family meals or games nights with your loved ones.

For £49.99, you’ll get four stools and they won’t take up too much space when packing as they fit inside the table for easy storage.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Parasol

Livarno Home Parasol (Lidl)

While the heatwave continues, it’s important to have some time out of the sun too and with this parasol, you can create a shady spot in your garden.

It’s easy to open and close with the push button and it has UV protection.

You can make it yours for £39.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.