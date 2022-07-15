Comedian Rhod Gilbert has revealed he will be “disappearing for a while” after he announced he has been diagnosed with cancer.

The funny man released a lengthy statement on his Facebook account on Thursday.

He said: "As a proud patron of Velindre Cancer Centre, I’ve trekked the world, hosted chaotic quizzes and star-studded comedy nights.

"I’ve met and made friends with so many inspirational staff, patients and their families. It has been a huge part of my life for the last ten years.

"So while I never imagined that I would be a patient here, I know better than anyone that I am in the best possible hands.

"The NHS care I’m receiving is incredible. I wouldn't wish this on anyone...but who knows, maybe I'll come out the other end with a new stand-up show and a 40 minute rant about orange squash."

He added: “Thank you everyone for your support over the last few weeks and months (and years). I’ll be disappearing for a while and won’t be commenting further, at least not for now, whilst I focus on my recovery."

Rhod has previously worked tirelessly to raise funds for Velindre including fundraising shows and gruelling treks across the globe.