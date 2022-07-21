The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, July 21.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items among Aldi’s Specialbuys including office upgrades, baby and toddler essentials and more.

Ickle Bubba Black Moon Pushchair

Ickle Bubba Black Moon Pushchair (Aldi)

This pushchair can either be used as a lie-flat unit or a pram so when you’re out and about you can choose what suits your baby best.

For £149.99, it comes complete with a rain cover, ideal if you get caught out in the wet weather.

It’s also available in grey and you can add it to your basket via the Aldi website.

Aldi is hosting another Mamia Baby and Toddler Event in stores from Thursday so there’s plenty of baby and toddler essentials to choose from. You can also order online via the Aldi website.

Epson EcoTank ET1810 & Ink Bottles

Epson EcoTank ET1810 & Ink Bottles (Aldi)

Upgrade your office with this wireless printer, complete with ink.

The four bottles of ink that are included are each equivalent to 72 cartridges so you’ll be able to use your printer without needing to replace the ink for a while.

You’ll be able to print content from your phone as well as your computer with the Epson EcoTank ET1810.

It’s available for £149.99 via the Aldi website.

Contemporary Wooden Console Table

Contemporary Wooden Console Table (Aldi)

Whether you use this table as a desk or for storage, it could be just what your office needs.

Keep all your stationery in one place with the three included drawers.

It can be yours for £79.99 via the Aldi website.

X-Rocker Junior LED Gaming Chair

X-Rocker Junior LED Gaming Chair (Aldi)

Add comfort to your gaming set-up with this X-Rocker Junior LED Gaming Chair.

You can adjust the armrests and backrest to suit you and it comes with cushions for extra support.

Add it to your basket for £129.99 via the Aldi website.

You can find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find garden furniture and DIY essentials amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

So, if you plan to tick those garden jobs off the to-do list or add to your DIY gear, Lidl’s middle aisle has you covered.

Livarno Home Aluminium Recliner

Livarno Home Aluminium Recliner (Lidl)

If you’re looking for a spot to enjoy some sun this summer, this could be it.

It's available for £49.99 and with seven different sitting and lying positions, you’ll be able to get comfortable while enjoying the fresh air.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home 3m Parasol – Dark Grey

Livarno Home 3m Parasol – Dark Grey (Lidl)

If you’re looking to create a shady spot in your garden this summer, the Livarno Home 3m Parasol could be just what you need.

It can be adjusted to three different positions, helping you keep out of the sun while enjoying your garden.

It’ll set you back £39.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Livarno Home Aluminium Sunlounger

Livarno Home Aluminium Sunlounger (Lidl)

Sit back and relax with the Livarno Home Aluminium Sunlounger.

This foldable sun lounger can be moved to seven different positions and you can fold it to store it away.

It can be yours for £64.99 or you can grab two for £120.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.