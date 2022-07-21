Aldi has announced its baby and toddler sale will be returning this July, with essential items starting from just 99p.

With everything from muslins and sleep bags to pushchairs and holiday essentials, this event will have you covered with everything you need.

Items are available to pre-order now and available in stores from Thursday, July 21.

Parents better be quick because these must haves will only be available for a limited time.

Dreading sleepless nights? With Aldi’s range of nursery necessities, little ones will feel calm and comfortable at bedtime.

The Bluetooth Baby Rocker (£89.99, online only) is ideal for getting babies to drift off thanks to its natural side-to-side sway, featuring a choice of speeds. With Bluetooth functionality, parents can play their little one’s favourite music and lullabies, while the touchscreen and remote control gives complete control of use.

(Aldi)

Parents can also choose the new Moses Basket with Rocking Stand (£34.99) for a classic nursery addition.

It is suitable for newborns and safe for overnight sleeping, it is made from 100% cotton waffle fabric with a comfy padded surround, and even includes a comfortable water-resistant, breathable mattress to create a cosy sleeping space.

The Chicco Next2Me Crib (£129.99) is complete with a specialised safety harness that attaches to bed frames to securely hold the crib in position. With six different height adjustments, it easily adapts to any bed, ideal for travelling, and it can even be used in a tilting mode to help support reflux and congestion.

This stylish Changing Basket (£24.99) features a machine washable liner and two strong, durable leather style handles for easy transportation.

Or choose the Wedge Change Mat (£12.99), complete with anti-roll wedge sides and a wipe-clean, waterproof surface. Add on the Nappy Bin for £9.99.

The Tummy Time Roller (£12.99) has a super-soft pillow which is packed with features to help babies develop, stimulating their senses and strengthening the upper body. With a textured teether, it can even help soothe sore gums.

You can shop Aldi’s Mamia Baby and Toddler Event in stores and on the Aldi website now.