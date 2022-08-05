If you’re a lover of beer and consider yourself somewhat of a connoisseur, then Aldi has the job for you.

The supermarket is on a nationwide hunt to find an official beer taster to review its new range of beers, lagers and ciders that launch on September 15.

The successful applicant will receive a selection of beers which will need to be tested, reviewed and of course, consumed. This will help to guide and inform Aldi bosses as they make key decisions when deciding on the next range.

It’s a hard job, but someone has to do it!

The job will require you to have a passion for beer as you will be asked for feedback on the whole range.

Aldi's beer and cider range (Aldi)

From craft ales to IPAs, you’ll be given ten different products to review.

How to apply to be Aldi’s beer tester

To be in with a chance of landing the role, you need to send an email explaining why you think you should be chosen for the role - as well as outlining what your favourite beer is and why.

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, says: “We’re looking for someone with passion and excitement when it comes to craft ale, but who can honestly review our range and provide suggestions as to how we might improve it for next year. For beer lovers, this is the ultimate opportunity. Best of luck to all applicants.”

To apply for the Official Beer Taster role, send an email to Aldibeertaster@clarioncomms.co.uk with the following details:

Full name

Proof of age (copy of passport or driving license)

Social media handles (If applicable)

150-word explanation as to why they should be chosen for the role

Favourite beer and why

Entries are open until Friday, August 29 and the chosen winner will be selected by Friday, September 2 with samples to follow for review.