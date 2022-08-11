The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, August 11.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including DIY tools, bits for your home and garden plus more.

Ecovacs U2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop

Keep your home clean with this Ecovacs U2 Pro Robot Vacuum and Mop without doing the work.

Moving a vacuum and mop around the floors of your home can be tiring especially in this summer heat but now you don’t have to.

It comes with five disposable cloths, two dust filters and more.

Add it to your basket for £199.99 via the Aldi website.

Anthracite Air Purifier with LED

You’ll be able to clean the air in your home with this Anthracite Air Purifier with LED.

It removes dust and smoke as well as odours and pollutants from the air around you and its ring LED tells you the level of contamination in the air by showing different colours.

It can be yours for £64.99 via the Aldi website.

Cream Rattan Corner Sofa & Cover

Relax outside this summer with the Cream Rattan Corner Sofa & Cover.

The included cover means you’ll be able to protect it from the weather.

Cushions and a foot ottoman are also included, giving you extra comfort this summer.

Make it yours for £299.98 via the Aldi website.

Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair

If you’re looking for something to finish off a cosy corner in your garden, this could be it.

The Gardenline Hanging Egg Chair adds not only comfort with the included cushions but also style to a space whether its outside or in your conservatory.

You can add it to your basket for £189.99 via the Aldi website.

Find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find sportswear and bits for your kitchen and garden amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Buschbeck Pizza Oven Italia

The Buschbeck Pizza Oven Italia can be used to bake, barbecue and smoke food.

It’s available for £149.99 and can heat up to 270C and can be used with either wood or charcoal.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Silvercrest Kitchen Air Fryer

If you’re looking for a handy kitchen gadget, this Silvercrest Kitchen Air Fryer could be just what you need.

It fries food without the addition of extra fat or oil and it comes with a removable basket.

You can pick one up from Lidl for £29.99.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Breville Iced Coffee Maker

You can make an iced coffee in less than four minutes with this Breville Iced Coffee Maker.

It’s available for £29.99 and makes hot coffee cold by pouring it over ice and you can add flavoured syrups if you wish.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Crivit Ladies’ Sports Leggings

Available in black or turquoise for £8.99, these leggings could be just what your wardrobe needs.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Crivit Men’s Sports Shorts

These Crivit Men’s Sports Shorts can be picked up for £5.99 and they’re available in black and navy.

Find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.