The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from kitchen must-haves to new office gadgets.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, August 14.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can get everything you need to become a master of the kitchen and smart storage solutions too.

Kirkton House Pasta Machine (Aldi)

If you've ever fancied your hand at making your own pasta then the Kirkton House Pasta Machine is a must. Suitable for pasta rolling this machine has a handle, clamp and tagliatelle attachment. It will l have you bringing the taste of Italy to your dining table and you can get it now for just £14.99 via Aldi.

Serve your best dishes on the Acacia Wood Serve Board Set to give your home a stylish modern feel. The set includes one large board, and two smaller ones, perfect for your serving needs. So whether it's a few biscuits or some cheese and crackers, these acacia wood paddle boards are perfect and you can get the set now for £15.98 via Aldi.

Ambiano Vacuum Pump (Aldi)

Save space with the Ambiano Vacuum Pump which is perfect for sealing vacuum bags and boxes to keep the freshness of goods by removing the air. Its simple to with just one button that starts vacuuming in seconds and will automatically shut off. The portable device is battery-operated and you can get it now for just £9.99 each.

Keep your sink neat and tidy with the Minky White Sink Tidy that makes tackling those tough stations easy peasy. The helpful storage solution provides an accessible and hygienic place to store your washing-up accessories. You can get it now for just £4.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This weekend at Lidl you can get all your must-have office items and some new bike acessories too.

Livarno Home Cordless Desk Lamp with Clock. (Lidl)

Keep up to date and stay stylish with the Livarno Home Cordless Desk Lamp with Clock. The lamp clock is flexible with a built-in LED illumination via USB-C connection or cordless battery operation. It has three brightness levels and is available in black or white. And you can get it now for £9.99 via Lidl.

Stay cool all year round with the Silvercrest Portable Fan, the perfect way to beat the heat. Coming with three-speed settings, it has a practical base and the fan folds down to save space. Plus, it comes in three colours, white, black or orange. Get it now for £9.99 via Lidl.

Zoofari Bicycle Dog Basket. (Lidl)

Be on the go alongside man's best friend with the Zoofari Bicycle Dog Basket. The basket has a sturdy metal frame and mesh covers at the side for air circulation. Plus, it detaches from the frame with press studs and is safe for transportation and easy to install. You can get it now for £29.99 via Lidl.

Work on your bike with the Crivit Bike Workstand which is a practical and sturdy bike repair stand. With an adjustable height and Quick-release claw with a non-slip profile which won’t scratch paintwork, it makes repairs easy peasy. It even has a built-in tool tray too and you can get it now for £29.99.