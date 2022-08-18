The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi's Specialbuys or Lidl's Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Thursday, August 18.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi’s Specialbuys

This Thursday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including bits from Aldi’s Baby Event, home storage and more.

Babylo Bluetooth Baby Rocker Swing

Babylo Bluetooth Baby Rocker Swing (Aldi)

This rocker can sway at different speeds and since it’s got Bluetooth, you can play a song to help your baby relax.

It’s portable so can be moved around the home or to another location.

Make it yours for £89.99 via the Aldi website.

Doona Car Seat Stroller

Doona Car Seat Stroller (Aldi)

This Doona Car Seat Stroller comes with removable parts that can be washed as well as protection for your baby.

It’s compatible with the Doona ISOfix base and could be yours for £229.99 via the Aldi website.

Premier 3 Drawer Medium Tower

Premier 3 Drawer Medium Tower (Aldi)

Aldi has a variety of different sized storage boxes, ideal if you’re looking to organise your home or office.

This storage tower is available for £7.99 in either silver or black via the Aldi website and you can view the rest of the storage boxes here.

Find more of Aldi’s Specialbuys via the website.

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Thursday, you’ll find DIY and garden tools amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Parkside 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer – Bare Unit

Parkside 40V Cordless Hedge Trimmer – Bare Unit (Lidl)

Keep your garden tidy with this hedge trimmer.

It comes with a blade protector and a clippings collector but it’s important to note that the battery and charger are not included so will need to be bought separately.

It’s available for £69.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Parkside Steam Wallpaper Stripper

Parkside Steam Wallpaper Stripper (Lidl)

If you’re looking to remove some old wallpaper, this could be just what you need.

The tank runs for a maximum of 80 minutes each time and a metal scraper is included.

It’s available for £29.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the Lidl website.