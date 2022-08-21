The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from dog toys to home essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, August 21.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can update the home with some new furniture and treat the family dog and cat to some new gadgets too.

Standing Cat Egg Chair. (Aldi)

Give your feline friend a taste of luxury with the Standing Cat Egg Chair. The woven banana leaf finish will look great no matter where you place your new feline furniture. And it will even have your cat nestling in it in no time, you can get it now for £39.99 via Aldi.

Make your home more stylish with this Large Full Length Window Mirror that's perfect to see your full outfit. The mirror is perfect for bedrooms, living rooms, hallways and more, it gives the home a contemporary style. You can get it now for £64.99 via Aldi.

Pet Collection Dog Training Buzzers (Aldi)

Train your dog with these Pet Collection Dog Training Buzzers that lets your dog communicate with you. They're handy, practical and easy-to-use and let you record your message i.e. food, walk, play then any time you go to do any of these activities with your dog, just press the corresponding button. And soon enough your dog will connect activity to buttons. You can get them now for £19.99 via Aldi.

Sit back and relax in this Kirkton House Grey Velvet Shell Accent Chair that will add style and comfort to your home. The accent chair is upholstered with velvet fabric and will feel great on your back. You can get the stylish chair now for £89.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This week at Lidl you can get all the kids toys without splashing the cash and some fashion items too.

Playtive Play Tent with Tunnel. (Lidl)

Let the kids have fun all day long in the Playtive Play Tent with Tunnel. It pops up for a quick set-up and comes with various parts including a cube, teepee and connection tunnel. Made from hard-wearing polyester fabric to ensure it lasts a long time and even has a 3-year warranty. You can get it for £14.99 via Lidl.

Take to the battlefield with the Fizz Creations 2 - Player Laser Tag that lets you take the game of laser tag anywhere. It comes with a pair of mini combat laser tag pistols with sound and light. Plus each pistol registers a hit from the other and the first to lose all three lives is defeated. You can buy it now for £9.99 via Lidl.

Top Move Backpack (Lidl)

Grab a new bag with the Top Move Backpack that comes in a range of designs and is great for everyday use. Each bag is made to be spacious with smart storage solutions including laptop sleeves, front pockets and secret pockets too. You can get the bags for £7.99 each via Lidl.

Bring the football home with Crivit Folding Football Goal that is easy to put together without tools and ideal for spontaneous football matches. It folds up to save storage space and includes four pegs for securing to the ground and a carry bag. You can get it now for £9.99 via Lidl.