Asda has announced a major change affecting almost 250 products in stores across the UK.

The supermarket has announced plans to remove the best before dates on almost 250 of its fresh fruit & vegetable products to help customers reduce food waste and save money.

Asda will remove the best before dates on products including potatoes, cauliflowers, and carrots starting from Thursday September 1.

The dates will be replaced by a new code which will be used by store colleagues to ensure the highest quality and freshness is maintained.

They are supported by specialist green grocers in over 250 stores who have received training in all aspects of Asda’s fresh produce operation, including where products should be stored to maintain freshness and quality.

Andy Cockshaw, Head of Technical at Asda IPL said: “Reducing food waste in our business and in customers’ homes is a priority and we are always looking at different ways to achieve this.

“We know for customers this has become more important than ever in the current climate as many families are struggling with the cost-of-living crisis and are looking to make savings wherever they can.”

Asda aims to be a zero waste business and we send zero waste to landfill. The removal of best before labels is just one way Asda is targeting a 20% reduction in waste by 2025.

The supermarket also has a comprehensive ‘back of store’ donation scheme in place and since 2018 has donated the equivalent of 8.2m meals from this process to local communities through its relationship with food redistribution charity FareShare.