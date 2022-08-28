The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from beauty must-haves to DIY essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, August 28.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can update the home with some new homeware and treat yourself to some new beauty must-haves too.

Light Wooden Shelved Floor Lamp (Aldi)

Add some stylish lighting to your home with the Light Wooden Shelved Floor Lamp. The practical shelved lamp is designed with wooden shelf detailing and a gorgeous fabric shade. It lets you save space and show off some of your prize possessions. You can get it now for £69.99 via Aldi.

Give your office an update with the Kirkton House Light Wood Modern Desk that is perfect for any studying or working from a home office. It has metal legs and a dark wooden top that adds a modernised rustic look to your space. Plus it has plenty of space for your books, laptop and more. Get it now for £39.99 via Aldi.

Visage LED Face Mask (Aldi)

Give your skin a boost with the Visage LED Face Mask that soothes and relaxes your skin. The mask uses three therapeutic modes and LED lights to let you achieve that effortless glow and keep your skin looking at its best. You can get it now for £49.99 via Aldi.

Keep all your skincare products cool and ready to be used with the 4 Litre Skincare and Beauty Fridge. You can keep all your serums, sun creams and nail polish inside for optimum freshness. Using a beauty fridge helps prevent the build-up of bacterial growth and will preserve the ingredients in your products. You can get it now for £39.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This week at Lidl you can get all the DIY tools and some handy bathroom and household bits and bobs too.

Parkside Plunge Saw (Lidl)

Add to your tool collection the Parkside Plunge Saw for precise cuts in wood, plastic, or light building materials such as plasterboard. It comes with a spacer wedge so the blade doesn't jam and a connection for external dust extraction as well as much more. You can get it now for £79.99 via Lidl.

Get to work with the Parkside Cordless Screwdriver that makes those pesky jobs easy peasy. The Compact screwdriver with a USB-C charging connection and a 15-piece bit set has an Integrated LED work light and non-slip, soft-grip elements. You can get it now for £9.99 via Lidl.

Nevadent Water Jet Flosser (Lidl)

Keep your oral hygiene at top health with the Nevadent Water Jet Flosser that thoroughly cleans where toothbrushes cannot reach. It uses a single jet for targeted removal of food or multi-jet for a gum massage with five water jet settings. You can get it now for £29.99 via Lidl.

Let your hair look fabulous with the Silvercrest Multi Hair Styler that can be used for straight or curly hair at any length. It's ceramic-tourmaline coated for gentle styling and optimal heat distribution and two heat settings along with two LED indicator lights. You can get it now for £11.99 via Lidl.