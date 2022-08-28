SPAR is recalling a product due to a possible health risk as it contains an undeclared allergen.

The product contains almond which is not mentioned on the label. The product is the 400g SPAR Spread Up Choco Duo Hazelnut.

The product containing almonds could be a health risk for anyone with a nut allergy, therefore the product is being recalled.

The products affected have the b arcode:8710671087409 and best before dates of: 09.2022, 12.2022 and 01.2023.

Customers are advised to return the products to stores for a full refund.

The Food Standards Agency said: “If you have bought the above product and have an allergy to almonds (nuts) do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.