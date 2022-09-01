Co-op is recalling one of its products due to a labelling error which makes it a potential health risk.

Co-op’s Irrestistible Lemon Curd Yogurt is being recalled because it contains egg which is not mentioned on the label.

Due to a packaging error the yogurt has been incorrectly packed in a Toffee Yogurt pot.

The mistake means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

The affected yogurts have a best before date of September 14.

Co-op recalls Co-op Irresistible Lemon Curd Yogurt because of undeclared egg #FoodAllergy https://t.co/S3GwHl6QAy pic.twitter.com/7lzDGHBw2H — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) August 31, 2022

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a “do not eat” warning to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to egg.

A spokesman said: “Co-op is recalling the above product from customers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to egg, do not eat it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund.”

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.