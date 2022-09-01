Moving to or going back to university or college is always an exciting period, but also an expensive one. Whether you’re moving into halls or getting your first flat, the list of things to buy seems endless.
Before you know it, your summer savings are gone and you still have a semester’s worth of books to buy. Enter Aldi and its affordable student range.
With everything from bedding to desks, dish towels and travel mugs, you’ll be totally kitted out for the year ahead.
Aldi launches an incredible new student range
If you’re setting up your new room, you won’t need to splurge as Aldi’s Pillow 4-pack is just £14.99 and includes four soft touch and firm support pillows.
You can complete the set with the 10.5 tog single duvet for just £9.99, as well as hand and bath towels for £5.99.
If food prep is the only thing to get you through exam season, the Fresh and Freeze boxes will set you back just £1.99. A 16-piece cutlery set doesn’t have to break the bank, Aldi is stocking one for only £9.99.
Other kitchen essentials such as tea towels, baking trays and bins can also be found at Aldi for under £8.
Every student needs a good desk, and you can find one at Aldi for only £39.99. The modern style will blend in all aesthetics and is perfect for fitting in compact spaces.
Comments: Our rules
We want our comments to be a lively and valuable part of our community - a place where readers can debate and engage with the most important local issues. The ability to comment on our stories is a privilege, not a right, however, and that privilege may be withdrawn if it is abused or misused.
Please report any comments that break our rules.Read the rules here
Commments are closed on this article