The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl is popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from cleaning must-haves to kitchen essentials.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, September 4.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday at Aldi you can update the home with some new cleaning gadgets and treat yourself to some new handy storage units too.

Scheppach Pressure Washer HCE2200 (Aldi)

Have your garden look perfect with the Scheppach Pressure Washer HCE2200, designed to remove the pressure of cleaning your garden. The powerful machine is a garden essential, helping to maintain your outdoor area. It's ideal for everything from removing dirt, moss and grime to cleaning away flaking wood and paving. You can get it now for £149.99 via Aldi.

Keep your home tidy with the Under Sink Storage Shelf that lets you have some extra room. The innovative storage solution will help you make the most of your space as you can tidy away your bits and bobs fuss-free. You can get it now for £9.99 via Aldi.

Easy Home Vacuum Cleaner Robot. (Aldi)

Never have to worry about hovering with the Easy Home Vacuum Cleaner Robot. The cleaning robot has a sweeping 2-in-1 suction vacuum cleaner that will make home maintenance a breeze. It features a recharging system and remote control you'll have complete control over the process. You can get it now for £129.99 via Aldi.

Get a brand new TV for half the buck with the Medion 65" UHD Smart TV that lets you dive into the cinematic world. The smart television will let you enjoy a full HD home cinema experience with razor-sharp imagery and impressive sound. It has all major streaming services built in including Netflix and Amazon Prime and you can get it now for £429.99 via Aldi.

Lidl Middle Aisle:

This week at Lidl you can get all the kitchen essentials and some useful cleaning products too.

DeLonghi Infinissima Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine (Lidl)

Start your day right with the perfect cup of coffee with the DeLonghi Infinissima Nescafé Dolce Gusto coffee machine. It is Exclusively for Nescafé Dolce Gusto capsules and has a 15-bar automatic pressure control. It uses a Wide range of pods for hot and cold drinks available in the Dolce Gusto range and automatically shut off after 5 minutes. You can get it now for £39.99 via Lidl.

Make sure your clothes are crease free with the Beldray Handi Steam Max Pro Garment Steamer. The handheld portable garment steam from Beldray is lightweight, compact and easy to use and is perfect for vertical steaming of clothes and removal of creases. You can get it now for £24.99 via Lidl.

Silvercrest Vacuum Sealer (Lidl)

Keep your food fresh for longer with the Silvercrest Vacuum Sealer. It creates airtight and watertight food storage which preserves flavour in just one step. The sealer has a removable drip tray for liquids and is suitable for dishwashers. Along with a three-year warranty and you can get it now for just £24.99.

Have spotless floors with the Vileda Electric Steam Cleaner Mop that is easy to use. It's Suitable for all floor types and kills 99% of bacteria and viruses and is ready in just 15 seconds. You can get it now for £59.99 via Lidl.