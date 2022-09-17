UK supermarkets including Asda, Tesco, Lidl and Aldi have issued recalls and 'do not eat' warnings on their products.

A range of reasons have been given for the recalls, from undeclared ingredients posing an allergy risk, to an outbreak of disease causing bacteria.

We've rounded up the latest product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Aldi recall

Aldi has issued a recall on one of its products due to a packaging error causing a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.

The error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Pack size: 175g

Batch Code: 2118

Best Before: April 2023

Tesco recall

Tesco has issued a 'do not eat' warning and is recalling one of its products due to undeclared milk which could cause a possible health risk to customers.

The supermarket’s Mixed Fruit and Nut contains milk which is not mentioned on the label making it a possible health risk to anyone with an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents.

Tesco is recalling product from consumers and has contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

Product details:

Tesco Mixed Fruit and Nut

Pack size: 25g

Batch code: L2196H221

Best before: 13 January 2023

Lidl recall

Lidl is recalling one of its products because it may contain disease-causing bacteria.

The supermarket has issued a recall on its Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil because Listeria monocytogenes have been found in the product.

The bacteria can survive and even grow under refrigeration and can cause Listeriosis which can last up to several weeks depending on the severity.

Symptoms include fever, vomiting and headaches, with some cases even resulting in convulsions.

Product details:

Eridanous Greek Style Smoked Mackerel Fillet with Olives and Oregano with Soy Oil

Pack size: 150g

Lot number: 01063402062022

Best before: 02 January 2023

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024

Ardo recall

The FSA along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after Hepatitis A was discovered in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it, but return it to the store for a full refund.

Product details:

Ardo Fruitberry mix