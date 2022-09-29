Morrisons is helping its customers save money on fuel as costs rise.

The supermarket is offering those who spend £40 in store between Thursday, September 29 and Sunday, October 9 a coupon which can be used to get 5p off every litre of fuel purchased.

The news comes after the AA warned drivers of an increase in fuel costs.

The motoring organisation calculated that the price of petrol at UK forecourts would be “at least” 9p per litre cheaper if the pound had maintained its mid-February value of 1.35 US dollars, instead of this week’s level of 1.14 US dollars, which was a 37-year low.

The difference in pump prices is adding around £4.95 to the cost of filling up a typical 55-litre family car.

Customers can redeem the coupon at all of Morrisons’s 399 petrol stations across the UK, except any franchised Morrisons Daily petrol stations, and they have until Sunday, October 16 to use it.

It doesn’t stop there though as Morrisons has also reduced prices on 150 of its most popular items to help customers save money.

The lower prices cover nearly 6% of Morrisons' total volume sales and offer an average saving of 14% per product.

Rachel Eyre, Chief Customer & Marketing Officer at Morrisons, said: "Fuel prices are one of the biggest expenses people across the UK are facing as the cost of living increases. We want to help our customers save money wherever we can and hope this offer can help make budgets go a little further.”

In order to earn the fuel voucher, customers will need to spend £40 in store but some items are excluded: Fuel, Tobacco, Lottery products, Morrisons Café, Gift Vouchers & Cards, Infant/Formula Milk, Cash Back, Dry Cleaning, Fireworks, Online Games and Instant Tickets, Photo Printing, Saver Stamps, Postage Stamps, ‘Top-Up’ Mobile Phone Cards, Delivery Charges/Pass, Garden Centre & Pharmacy (where applicable).