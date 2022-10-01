A food recall has been issued for a certain batch of products sold in Asda stores.

The Food Standards Agency has shared the recall from John West who is recalling John West On The Go Indian Tuna Rice Salad.

The product is being recalled as it contains soya and wheat (gluten) which are not mentioned on the label.

Recall for product sold at Asda

This means the product is a possible health risk for anyone with an allergy to soya, and/or coeliac disease, an allergy or intolerance to wheat or gluten.

The recall only affects products sold at Asda stores that are a 220g pack size and have a best before of June 2025.

The code on the back of the foil bowl will also include "BAS".

John West recalls John West On The Go Indian Tuna Rice Salad because of undeclared allergens #FoodAllergy https://t.co/NNZUMmbVns pic.twitter.com/HSs4v7shb5 — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 30, 2022

The FSA said: “John West is recalling the above product from customers and they have contacted the relevant allergy support organisations, which will tell their members about the recall.

“The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers. These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tell them what to do if they have bought the product. Please see the attached notice.”

To get a refund, customers have been told to:

Take a picture of this notice or write down the code "BAS"/ best before date for reference at home.

Check if you have bought John West On The Go - Indian Tuna Rice Salad 220g. If it has the code "BAS" on the back of the inner container, then you have an affected pack.

If the code on the back of the container reads "CURRY" the pack is not affected.

Return the product(s) to the store for a full refund (with or without a receipt).

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.