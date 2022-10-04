Ahead of a new series of Dancing On Ice beginning in 2023, a second celebrity contestant has been revealed for the casting list.

Former footballer John Fashanu has been announced to be joining the show, following actress Patsy Palmer being confirmed yesterday (Monday, October 3).

John played as a striker for several clubs, including Wimbledon, Millwall, Aston Villa and Lincoln.

After he retired he took on a few stints as a TV presenter, most notably the UK edition of Gladiators alongside Ulrika Jonsson in the 1990s.

Speaking about signing up for the series, John said: “I'm so excited to be a part of Dancing on Ice! I don't think it'll come as a surprise to people that I'm very competitive - I am definitely in it to win it. And this may be one of the scariest things I've ever signed up for but I couldn't be more ready for the challenge!"

In a statement about the upcoming series ITV said: "Dancing on Ice, created and produced by Lifted Entertainment, returns to ITV and ITVX in 2023 with a new cast. Eleven celebrities prepare to embark on the ultimate challenge as they take to the ice each week, skating live in a bid to impress both the panel and viewers at home.

"Back for a sparkling new series, the greatest show on ice promises more glitz, glamour and show-stopping performances as the celebrities brave it all to learn this dangerous discipline. But who has what it takes to master the skill and steps and lift the trophy at the end of the series?"