We might be in the ballroom with Strictly but we're dreaming of taking to the ice in January already.

The hit ITV show Dancing On Ice has been confirmed to return in 2023 for a brand new series.

The new celebrities will need to impress the judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse when the ITV contest returns in the new year.

The drama off the ice has already begun following the backlash that the presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield received after allegedly skipping the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen.

ITV/PA

However, the presenting duo are expected to return to present the skating series and to crown a 2023 winner.

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

Dancing On Ice will return in 2023 but ITV has yet to confirm a start date.

Last year, the skating contest began on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm.

Historically, the programme typically begins in January and airs on Sunday evenings so it is likely to be around a similar time.

READ MORE: ITV announces major change coming this week ahead of new streaming service

READ MORE: Where are the BBC Strictly Come Dancing winners now?

Meet the 2023 Dancing On Ice contestants so far

Similar to the 2022 series, ITV has opted for a staggered announcement of this year's line up.

Here are all the contestants confirmed to be picking up their skates for the 15th season.

Patsy Palmer

Actress and DJ Patsy Palmer is the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. #DancingOnIce Details > https://t.co/mTUUBK0OKB pic.twitter.com/o6ddeZtJ8O — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 3, 2022

The actress and DJ Patsy Palmer was announced as the first celebrity to be taking part in the competition.

Palmer is best known for her roles as Natasha in Grange Hill and Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders.

Dancing On Ice won't be the first competition series Palmer has been part of, having appeared previously on Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

Read more about Patsy Palmer's appearance on Dancing On Ice.

John Fashanu

Football legend John Fashanu is the next celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. #DancingOnIce Details > https://t.co/y9H0gJYiF1 pic.twitter.com/0q0V0kA1qV — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 4, 2022

Former footballer John Fashanu has been revealed as the second celebrity to be joining this year's cast.

Fashanu played as a striker for several clubs, including Wimbledon, Millwall, Aston Villa and Lincoln.

After he retired he took on a few stints as a TV presenter, most notably the UK edition of Gladiators alongside Ulrika Jonsson in the 1990s.

Read more about John Fashanu's appearance on Dancing On Ice.