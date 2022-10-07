Channel 4 is launching a new TV series that will allow viewers to see Aldi behind the scenes.

Aldi’s Next Big Thing will be hosted by Anita Rani, of Countryfile and BBC Radio 4, and Chris Bavin, of Britain's Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less.

The show will see the supermarket uncover and stock new products from some of the best small food and drink businesses in the UK.

Viewers will get an insight into the way Aldi works when 36 suppliers take a trip to the supermarket’s headquarters to show their products to Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying.

Products will include things like dinner, baked goods, store cupboard essentials as well as tasty treats.

The panel will whittle six products down to two, taking price, packaging, customer demand, and the ability to scale up into consideration.

When the results are in, the two finalists will be given four weeks to act on Julie’s feedback and improve their products.

They’ll return to Aldi with their new and improved products and find out who will win the contract.

The winning products will appear in more than 970 Aldi stores nationwide as a Specialbuy, coinciding with the episode airing.

Anita Rani, presenter, says: “This has been an incredible journey from start to end. From getting to know the suppliers, visiting their places of production, and even being part of the team at Aldi headquarters.

“I’m excited to hear viewers’ reactions to the stories, and to find out if they love the winning products as much as we do.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, added: “More than three quarters of our sales come from British suppliers, and we are constantly exploring ways in which we can further support small local businesses. To be able to offer a platform to showcase new food and drink products to the nation is incredibly exciting.

“We look forward to working with new suppliers and continuing our commitment to offer shoppers high quality, fresh products at the best possible prices.”

The multi-category competition is part of Aldi’s ongoing commitment to locally sourced products. Aldi has pledged to prioritise home-grown suppliers as it works towards spending an additional £3.5 billion a year with British businesses by the end of 2025.

Aldi’s Next Big Thing will air on Thursday, October 20 at 8pm on Channel 4 and it will continue every Thursday at the same time until November 24.