Superdrug has issued a recall of one of its meal replacement products as it may contain small pieces of metal.

The store is recalling its Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake as it may be unsafe to drink.

It impacts the 8-pack of tropical smoothie shakes with a best before date of May 31, 2023.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) has warned anyone who has purchased the product not to drink it.

9 October - @superdrug recalls Slenderplan Tropical Smoothie Meal Replacement Shake because it may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/zSo8Upc4bw pic.twitter.com/X5ZItKh24h — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 9, 2022

A spokesman said: “Superdrug is recalling the above product from customers. The company has also issued a point-of-sale notice to its customers.

“These notices explain to customers why the product is being recalled and tells them what to do if they have bought the product.

“If you have bought the above product do not drink it. Instead, return it to the store from where it was bought for a full refund, no receipt is required.

“If you would like any further information, please contact Superdrug Customer Relations on 03456 710709 or email help@superdrug.com.”

What is a product recall?





If there is a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold, then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

The FSA issues Product Withdrawal Information Notices and Product Recall Information Notices to let consumers and local authorities know about problems associated with food.

In some cases, a 'Food Alert for Action' is issued.

This provides local authorities with details of specific actions to be taken on behalf of consumers.