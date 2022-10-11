Dancing On Ice has confirmed its full lineup ahead of its 2023 return - have you picked your favourite yet?

The hit ITV skating show will be coming back to our screens in the new year with a new set of famous faces taking to the ice.

The new celebrities will need to impress the judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse when the contest returns.

The drama off the ice has already begun following the backlash that the presenters Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield received after allegedly skipping the queue to pay their respects to the late Queen.

ITV/PA

However, the presenting duo are expected to return to present the skating series and to crown a 2023 winner.

When does Dancing On Ice 2023 start?

Dancing On Ice will return in 2023 but ITV has yet to confirm a start date.

Last year, the skating contest began on Sunday, January 16 at 6.30 pm.

Historically, the programme typically begins in January and airs on Sunday evenings so it is likely to be around a similar time.

READ MORE: ITV announces major change coming this week ahead of new streaming service

READ MORE: Where are the BBC Strictly Come Dancing winners now?

Dancing On Ice 2023 celebrities

Similar to the 2022 series, ITV has opted for a staggered announcement of this year's line up.

Here are all the contestants confirmed to be picking up their skates for the 15th season.

Patsy Palmer

Actress and DJ Patsy Palmer is the first celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. #DancingOnIce Details > https://t.co/mTUUBK0OKB pic.twitter.com/o6ddeZtJ8O — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 3, 2022

The actress and DJ Patsy Palmer was announced as the first celebrity to be taking part in the competition.

Palmer is best known for her roles as Natasha in Grange Hill and Bianca Jackson in the BBC soap EastEnders.

Dancing On Ice won't be the first competition series Palmer has been part of, having appeared previously on Strictly Come Dancing, The Masked Singer and The Great Stand Up to Cancer Bake Off.

Read more about Patsy Palmer's appearance on Dancing On Ice.

John Fashanu

Football legend John Fashanu is the next celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. #DancingOnIce Details > https://t.co/y9H0gJYiF1 pic.twitter.com/0q0V0kA1qV — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 4, 2022

Former footballer John Fashanu has been revealed as the second celebrity to be joining this year's cast.

Fashanu played as a striker for several clubs, including Wimbledon, Millwall, Aston Villa and Lincoln.

After he retired he took on a few stints as a TV presenter, most notably the UK edition of Gladiators alongside Ulrika Jonsson in the 1990s.

Read more about John Fashanu's appearance on Dancing On Ice.

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Love Island winner Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu is set to take to the ice in the new series.

In a video revealing her participation, shown on Good Morning Britain, the TV star said: “I can’t wait to get myself on the ice and skate. Stay tuned, and see you on the ice.”

The news comes as Ekin-Su & Davide have recently announced their own show, Ekin-Su and Davide: Homecomings, that ITV2 viewers can look forward to.

Read more about Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu's appearance on Dancing On Ice.

Nile Wilson

Olympic gymnast Nile Wilson announced he will be one of the contestants for Dancing On Ice on Wednesday via his YouTube channel.

Speaking about taking on the challenge to star in the hit ITV celebrity ice skating programme, 26-year-old Wilson said: “I’m going to be on ITV’s Dancing On Ice! This is a really cool thing.

“I’ve certainly not done much ice skating but I am so excited for the opportunity.

“I’m so excited to get into that routine and to feel like an athlete again.”

Read more about Nile Wilson's appearance on Dancing On Ice.

Mollie Gallagher

Mollie Gallagher, known for her role in Coronation Street, will also appear in the new series of Dancing On Ice.

The actress, who plays Nina Lucas in the popular soap, said she will be asking for “all the tips” she can get from her co-stars who have previously competed on the show.

Confirmed as a 2023 contestant on the Lorraine show on Thursday morning, Gallagher admitted: “I’m really excited. I’ve not really felt nervous, yet strangely being here today I am now feeling it a little bit.”

Read more about Mollie Gallagher's appearance on Dancing On Ice.

READ MORE: Your chances of starring on BBC, ITV and Channel 4 TV shows like Love Island & First Dates

READ MORE: UK's favourite game shows revealed from Countdown to The Chase

The Vivienne

Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne is the latest celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. #DancingonIce > https://t.co/QJCogu5Oq3 pic.twitter.com/6h65C8b5mj — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 7, 2022

Drag Queen and TV personality The Vivienne has been added to the roster of celebrities taking part in Dancing On Ice for 2023.

Revealing the news on social media, The Vivienne said: “I'm beyond excited to announce that I will be competing in Dancing on Ice in 2023!

"This is honestly a dream come true and I can't wait to start training on the ice. To be the first drag artist to take part in one of the big UK reality competition shows is truly an honour. I think it's a big step forward for queer representation on TV.”

Joey Essex

TV personality Joey Essex is the latest celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. #DancingonIce > https://t.co/BSZae1lSPf pic.twitter.com/gp8h9JRl5s — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 7, 2022

TV personality Joey Essex was the next celebrity to be added, after The Vivienne.

Revealing the news exclusively to This Morning, Joey said: “I would love to win. I’m going to put all my energy into this. This stage in my life, I’m so ready for this.”

Speaking about how he’ll feel about receiving comments from the judges, he added: “I’m doing it for me. I want to impress the judges but I want to impress myself. I’m going to put all my effort into this.

Darren Harriott

Comedian Darren Harriott is the next celebrity confirmed to be taking part in the new series of Dancing on Ice. #DancingonIce > https://t.co/O2zrqAZNk3 pic.twitter.com/MNypFKumpY — ITV Press Centre (@itvpresscentre) October 8, 2022

Comedian Darren Harriott was the eighth celebrity to be announced for the show after Joey Essex.

Revealing the news exclusively to Trisha Goddard on Talk TV, Darren said: “I’ve got giant feet, I don't skate and I can't dance! My family has already made bets - they’re making bets that I’ll fall on the first episode!”

Carley Stenson

Actress and singer Carley Stenson who appeared in Channel 4's Hollyoaks has been confirmed as the show's ninth celebrity to join the lineup.

Speaking about signing up for the show, Stenson said: “I’m so excited that I get to learn how to dance… on ice.

“I’m terrified but can’t wait – I just want to make the most of this whole experience.”

Michelle Heaton

Also taking to the rink is former Liberty X star Michelle Heaton.

The singer was the 10th celebrity to be announced.

She appeared on ITV's Lorraine and said: “I’m so excited – I can’t believe it. Me and the kids are such huge fans of the show in general.

“I’ve always wanted to do it but I know I would never have been able to complete anything because of the way I was 18 months ago, so I’m really truly grateful that I’ve got it this year when I’m a lot stronger.”

Siva Kaneswaran

Siva Kaneswaran, star of the band The Wanted was the 11th and final celebrity confirmed for the 2023 series.

The Dublin-born singer made the announcement on ITV's Good Morning Britain explaining his inspiration behind signing up is a result of his late bandmate Tom Parker, who died in March aged 33 after being diagnosed with an inoperable brain tumour.

“He taught me so much about life,” said Kaneswaran.

He added: “He taught me to live life to the fullest and not be afraid. It is one of the reasons why I am doing this show.”

Who is on Dancing On Ice 2023?





Here is the full list of confirmed celebrities heading to the ice this upcoming series.

Patsy Palmer

John Fashanu

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu

Nile Wilson

The Vivienne

Carley Stenson

Mollie Gallagher

Darren Harriott

Joey Essex

Michelle Heaton

Siva Kaneswaran

Dancing On Ice will return to ITV in 2023