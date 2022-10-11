Lidl has announced a poignant new Christmas initiative that will allow customers to drop off toys and gifts to underprivileged children in the local area.

The supermarket has launched a Christmas toy donation drive in stores across the UK.

From Thursday 3rd November, Lidl will launch toy banks across its stores nationwide. Customers will be able to drop off new and unopened toys and games, to be gifted to children that need support in their local area.

Donations can be anything - from a small stocking filler to something bigger. Sought-after items include toys, games, books, puzzles, and arts and crafts, for a range of ages.

Toys will then be collected by local charities participating in Lidl’s ‘Feed it Back’ scheme, coordinated by Neighbourly, alongside the food they pick up weekly. They will then be donated via local charities and community groups such as food banks and community centres.

Ryan McDonnell, Chief Executive Officer at Lidl GB, said: “It has always been our firm belief that each and every one of our stores must have a positive impact on its community. This year, we wanted to find a meaningful way to help these communities - and so we listened to the 1,500 local charities, food banks and community groups we partner with and heard clearly what they needed: food, toys, and access to funds.

“As a business we are proud to be able to address all three needs. We are launching toy banks in all our stores, pledging 1m meals and we will be making £250k available for charities through a Neighbourly donation and our community fund.

“Our hope is that by rolling out the toy donation points we are making it easier, for those customers who can, to donate directly to local good causes by giving them a small way to make a real difference and help those that need it the most.”

Lidl toy banks will be accepting donations from Thursday 3rd November until Friday 16th December, when all the toys will be collected for distribution.

Charities, community groups and food banks can register interest now to receive surplus food and toy donations this Christmas at the Neighbourly website.