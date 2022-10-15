Asda, Tesco and Aldi are among the UK supermarkets with 'do not eat' warnings in place on some of their products.

Food recalls have been issued at the leading supermarkets for a variety of reasons, including underclared ingredients and an outbreak of disease causing bacteria.

We have rounded up the ongoing product recalls you should be aware of.

If you have bought any of the items mentioned below, you need to be aware of these possible health risks.

Aldi recall

Aldi has issued a recall on one of its products due to a packaging error causing a health risk.

The supermarket is recalling its Bramwells Tartare Sauce because it contains sulphites not mentioned on the label.

ALDI recalls Bramwells Tartare Sauce because of undeclared sulphites #FoodAllergy https://t.co/I8zSBmkUwV pic.twitter.com/oVvFWtqPDz — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) September 14, 2022

Bramwells Tartare Sauce labels have been incorrectly applied to Bramwells Horseradish Sauce.

The error means the product is a health risk for anyone with a sensitivity to sulphur dioxide or sulphites.

Bramwells Tartare Sauce

Pack size: 175g

Batch Code: 2118

Best Before: April 2023

Tesco recall

Tesco has issued a recall of some of its products as they may contain small pieces of metal.

The supermarket giant is recalling its Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein because of the risk of metal.

The recall impacts the strawberry flavoured 500g packs with best before dates of May 31, 2024, and August 31, 2024.

8 October - @Tesco recalls Tesco Active Strawberry Flavoured Whey Protein and Tesco Active Chocolate Fudge Flavoured Whey Protein because they may contain small pieces of metal #FoodAlert https://t.co/eq8O3JRa1q pic.twitter.com/NO2bO5wmcC — Food Standards Agency (@foodgov) October 8, 2022

Chocolate fudge flavoured whey protein with a best before date of May 31, 2024, has also been recalled.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) have issued a ‘do not eat’ warning.

Asda recall

Asda is taking the precautionary action of recalling Asda White Lasagne Sauce because of a possible microbiological contamination risk due to a production fault.

The issue only affects products sold at Asda stores in the North West of England, North Midlands and North Wales.

Product details:

Asda White Lasagne Sauce

Pack size: 480g

Best before: 03 February 2024

Ardo recall

The FSA along with Ardo NV are recalling the Ardo Fruitberry mix after Hepatitis A was discovered in the product.

Symptoms caused by Hepatitis A include fever, nausea, abdominal cramps, diarrhoea, dark-coloured urine and jaundice.

Anyone who has purchased the product should not eat it, but return it to the store for a full refund.

Product details:

Ardo Fruitberry mix