Aldi is now selling frozen turkeys so you can start ticking off your Christmas shopping list early to help spread costs.
While Christmas might feel an age away, there’s nothing like being prepared for the celebrations ahead of time.
Not only can this help you avoid disappointment but it might even get you into the festive spirit.
Aldi selling frozen turkeys in stores now ahead of Christmas
Aldi customers can choose between the Large Whole British Turkey (£19.99, 5.4kg-7.2kg) and the Small Whole British Turkey (£13.49, 2.8kg-4kg).
It doesn’t stop there though as the supermarket is also offering a Frozen Medium British Turkey (£15.99, 4-5.4kg) and Frozen Medium British Turkey Crowns (£15.49, 2-2.3kg).
The news comes as Aldi recently released its Frozen Food Meal Plan in a bid to help shoppers deal with the rising cost of living with the plan promoting cost effective and nutritious meal swaps ideal for families.
The supermarket hopes that customers can spread the cost by buying a frozen turkey ahead of the festive celebrations.
Aldi’s frozen turkeys and turkey crowns are available in stores now.
