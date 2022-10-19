Lidl has issued a recall for one of its products due to the fact it contains undeclared ingredients that could cause an allergic reaction.

Its Birchwood 2 Breaded Katsu Kiev may contain milk which is not mentioned on the label.

The Food Standards Agency (FSA) said on its website that the reason for this is because the product had been mispacked with Garlic and Herb Chicken Kiev which contains milk.

Therefore this would be a problem for those who have an intolerance or allergy to milk.

Lidl is recalling one of its Breaded Katsu Kiev products (PA)

In a statement on its website the FSA said: "If you have bought the above product and have an allergy or intolerance to milk or milk constituents do not eat it.

"Instead return it to a Lidl GB store for a full refund, with or without a receipt. If you would like any further information, please contact Lidl Customer Services on 0800 444 1234 or customer.services@lidl.co.uk."

The Breaded Katsu Kiev products that are affected have a use by date of October 24, 2022.

What is an allergy alert?





Sometimes there will be a problem with a food product that means it should not be sold.

Then it might be 'withdrawn' (taken off the shelves) or 'recalled' (when customers are asked to return the product).

Sometimes foods have to be withdrawn or recalled if there is a risk to consumers because the allergy labelling is missing or incorrect or if there is any other food allergy risk.

When there is a food allergy risk, the FSA will issue an Allergy Alert.