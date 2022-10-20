See behind the scenes of the supermarket Aldi in a brand new show starting on Channel 4 tonight.

Aldi’s Next Big Thing will see the supermarket uncover and stock new products from some of the best small food and drink businesses in the UK.

36 small-scale suppliers will compete for space on Aldi’s shelves and battle it out to impress Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, Julie Ashfield, who will decide which products will be launched in its iconic Specialbuys section.

The new contest will be hosted by Countryfile and BBC Radio 4 presenter Anita Rani and Chris Bavin, of Britain's Best Home Cook and Eat Well for Less.

Here's everything you need to know about the show and how you can tune in.

What is the new Aldi show on Channel 4 about?





Aldi’s Next Big Thing features 36 suppliers as they take a trip to the supermarket’s headquarters to show their products.

The products will include things like dinner, baked goods, store cupboard essentials as well as tasty treats.

The reality show's panel will whittle the products down as they take price, packaging, customer demand, and the ability to scale up into account.

Once the show reaches two finalists, the hopeful contestants will be given four weeks to act on Julie’s feedback and improve their products.

They’ll return to Aldi with their new and improved products and find out who will win the contract and see their product in more than 970 Aldi stores nationwide.

Presenter Anita Rani commented: “This has been an incredible journey from start to end. From getting to know the suppliers, visiting their places of production, and even being part of the team at Aldi headquarters.

“I’m excited to hear viewers’ reactions to the stories, and to find out if they love the winning products as much as we do.”

Chris Bavin added: “As a former greengrocer, I jumped at the chance to be part of this programme which takes small businesses and offers them life changing opportunities. The trials and tribulations of running your own company, especially in the current climate, are all made worthwhile when a large retailer like Aldi recognises the accomplishments.”

Julie Ashfield, Managing Director of Buying at Aldi UK, added: “More than three quarters of our sales come from British suppliers, and we are constantly exploring ways in which we can further support small local businesses. To be able to offer a platform to showcase new food and drink products to the nation is incredibly exciting.

When is the Channel 4's Aldi’s Next Big Thing on TV?





The first episode of the brand-new supermarket series airs on Thursday, October 20.

We will join the hopeful small-scale British food and drink producers for the "dinner time" week which will feature everything from hand-crafted pies to insect-based meal kits.

Viewers can tune in from 8 pm for an hour-long episode.

The first series consists of six episodes with future show being broadcast weekly at the same time and place.

Aldi’s Next Big Thing airs on Channel 4 on Thursday, October 20 at 8pm.