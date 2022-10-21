Aldi shoppers are being urged to return a former Specialbuy after the supermarket issued a recall.

The set of ceramic wax burners and tealight house, sold for £5.99 in Aldi’s Specialbuys section, is being recalled as a “precautionary measure”.

The recall relates to one specific version of the ornaments, the Halloween-themed pumpkin wax burner.

People who have purchased the ornament are being asked to return it to an Aldi store for a full refund.

This is the product information for the items that have been recalled:

Brand: KIRKTON HOUSE

Product code: 721799

Batches affected: PUMPKIN VARIANT ONLY - EAN 4088600518978

An Aldi spokesman said: “As a precautionary measure, we are recalling this product.

“Customers are asked to return this product to their nearest store, where a full refund will be given.

“We apologise that this product did not meet our normal high standards and thank you for your co-operation.

“For further information, please click here or visit https://customerservice.aldi.co.uk/contact.

“Customer services can also be contacted on 0800 042 0800.”