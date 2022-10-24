I’m A Celebrity fans have just days to wait until the iconic show returns to our TV screens.
Ant and Dec will be returning to the Australian jungle after a brief stint in Wales due to the coronavirus pandemic with the Geordie duo ready to welcome a host of new celebrities.
😂 Get us in there!! 🪂🪂😅 We’re back Down Under this November 🙌🇦🇺 See you on the telly soon!! #ImACeleb https://t.co/oq15gOHR3U— antanddec (@antanddec) October 14, 2022
When does I’m A Celebrity start 2022?
The new series will begin on Sunday, November 6, according to the The Sun, as fans have less than two weeks to wait for more Bushtucker Trials.
After being forced to film in Wales due to the pandemic, the ITV show will be returning down under. The series will begin earlier than usual this year due to ITV bosses needing to allow space for the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20.
I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up
Former rugby union star and husband to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne will be taking part in the new series, as will Boy George.
Love Island star Olivia Attwood is also rumoured to be taking part alongside former Strictly contestant Seann Walsh.
Loose Women’s Charlene White and Coronation Street’s Eileen Grimshaw actress Sue Cleaver could also be taking part.
