ITV bosses were forced to close the I’m a Celebrity Get Me Out of Here camp just days before celebrities were due to arrive for the new series.

Torrential rain and floods hit the area around the camp, forcing work on the site to be cancelled.

The extreme conditions forced crew off site as celebrities were due to check in to the I’m a Celebrity camp.

A local source told The Sun: “The camp was closed yesterday due to the extreme rain. No staff were allowed on site because it was too dangerous.

😂 Get us in there!! 🪂🪂😅 We’re back Down Under this November 🙌🇦🇺 See you on the telly soon!! #ImACeleb https://t.co/oq15gOHR3U — antanddec (@antanddec) October 14, 2022

“They were told to get out of the area and totally downed tools.

“It meant a precious day of preparation was lost as crew faced a race against time to get the site ready.

“But they were all back on site today, so fingers crossed they can make up the lost time.”

An ITV spokesman said the 24-hour closure was a “precautionary measure due to the inclement weather”.

When does I’m A Celebrity start 2022?





The new series will begin on Sunday, November 6, according to The Sun, as fans have less than two weeks to wait for more Bushtucker Trials.

After being forced to film in Wales due to the pandemic, the ITV show will be returning down under. The series will begin earlier than usual this year due to ITV bosses needing to allow space for the FIFA World Cup which begins on November 20.

I’m A Celebrity 2022 line up

Former rugby union star and husband to Zara Phillips, the daughter of Princess Anne will be taking part in the new series, as will Boy George.

Love Island star Olivia Attwood is also rumoured to be taking part alongside former Strictly contestant Seann Walsh.

Loose Women’s Charlene White and Coronation Street’s Eileen Grimshaw actress Sue Cleaver could also be taking part.