A new report has suggested that most shopkeepers who sell tobacco products would actually want laws to go further in order to protect people's health.

The charity Action on Smoking and Health (Ash) commissioned a survey of 961 small tobacco retailers across the UK and shared its results with the PA news agency.

Many of those running newsagents, off-licences, convenience stores and petrol stations would be in favour of more regulation.

In total 81% agree there should be a mandatory licensing scheme for selling tobacco to prevent sales to children, illegal sales, and to give local authorities more power.

Most shopkeepers would be happy for tougher restrictions (Image: PA)

Mandatory age verification for anyone who looks under 25 was also agreed upon by the same proportion.

Additionally, 54% of those surveyed thought the minimum age to be allowed to buy tobacco should be raised from 18 to 21 whilst 73% support a requirement for tobacco manufacturers to pay a fee to the Government for policies to help people quit.

The question might be raised of why the retailers stock tobacco products in the first place given their views.

Questioning revealed that 76% of retailers feel tobacco is important to their business because customers buy another product at the same time and the same proportion said they wanted local smokers to continue using their shops.

Ash chief executive Deborah Arnott said: “To achieve a smoke-free 2030, the Government needs to ratchet up regulations to support smokers to quit and to prevent young people from starting to smoke.

ASH is calling for coherent regulation of nicotine products as part of a new tobacco control plan.



“Just like the public, the majority of retailers support key measures needed to bring smoking to an end, such as increasing the age of sale, introducing a tobacco licence, and making tobacco manufacturers pay to help smokers quit.

“Retailers aren’t anti-regulation; they know that good regulation can make their lives easier by ensuring there’s a level playing field."

A Department of Health and Social Care spokesman said: “The Government continues to enforce strong regulations around the sale of cigarettes which help smokers to quit, and protect future generations from starting this lethal habit.

“We are currently considering the wide range of independent recommendations as set out in the Khan Review (published in June), which includes further regulation. We will provide a further update in due course.”