Disgraced former Health Secretary Matt Hancock will reportedly sign up for the new series of I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! which starts this Sunday.

The Tory politician, who was forced to resign from cabinet after an affair with a work colleague was exposed, will be the 12th ‘celebrity’ to enter the jungle.

Ten celebrities will go into camp when the new series starts this weekend with Hancock, 44, being one of two latecomers alongside BBC Strictly Come Dancing and comedian Seann Walsh.

An insider told The Sun: "Matt is a sensational signing for the show as producers love a star with a story to tell - and they always hope they'll spill the beans round the campfire.

"He's the latest in a long line of figures from the political sphere, including MP Nadine Dorries, Stanley Johnson and MP Lembit Opik.

"There's been a question mark over who the twelfth campmate would be, partly because negotiations over Matt going in were so top secret. It seems Matt was a last-minute signing."

I'm a Celeb 2022 lineup

We’re BACK down under with a host of brand new celebrities, ready to face the terrifying trials and tribulations of the jungle 🦘😱#ImACeleb returns this Sunday at 9pm on ITV, STV and ITV Hub. @antanddec pic.twitter.com/yf8LnMRWnc — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) October 31, 2022

One major name that viewers may be instantly familiar with is former Culture Club singer Boy George.

From the world of sport England footballer Jill Scott, who was part of the squad that won the Women's Euros earlier this year, and ex-England rugby international Mike Tindall will be appearing.

DJ Chris Moyles will also be travelling over to Australia, alongside TV presenter and journalist Charlene White and property expert Scarlette Douglas.

From the world of soaps, there will be Coronation Street actor Sue Cleaver and Hollyoaks actor Owen Warner.

Filling out the line up there will be comedian Babatúndé Aléshé and Love Island star, Olivia Attwood.

Voting is already open now via the official I'm a Celebrity app for viewers to vote for who they want to become Jungle VIPs, spending their first night stranded on an island and facing the first trial of the series.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! will start its 2022 series on ITV at 9pm on Sunday, November 6.