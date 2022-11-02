Sainsbury’s has launched its Christmas recruitment drive as it offers 18,000 seasonal jobs over the busy retail period.

The major supermarket has created 15,000 roles at Sainsbury’s, 2,000 at Argos and 1,000 in its logistics division.

The new workers will stock shelves, pick items as well as pack and deliver online orders.

The retail giant is also looking for logistics staff to work at their warehouses to support increased demand for products over the Christmas season.

The major recruitment drive comes amid predictions that this will be an extra busy festive season for the retail sector since the celebrations from the last two years have been disrupted by the pandemic.

How much will Sainsbury's pay temporary Christmas staff?





Sainsbury’s and Argos temporary Christmas store colleagues will receive hourly pay of £10.25 and £11.30 in London, the bosses have said.

Angie Risley, group HR director at Sainsbury’s, said: “We are really excited to be able to welcome an additional 18,000 colleagues to our team to ensure we deliver the best possible service to our customers this Christmas.

“It is a special time of year but it’s also busy, and with more customers returning to do more of their shopping in-store, this investment in service will ensure customers can find whatever they need to celebrate this year easily and conveniently.

“We know how tough it is for households right now and as well as excellent value for customers we are committed to leading colleague pay.

“Our new higher base rate, colleague discount and free food during shifts ensures colleagues will be well-rewarded for their hard work.”

How to apply for a Christmas job at Sainsbury's

If you are interested in applying, you should head to the careers section of the supermarket's website.

Find out more about how to apply via the Sainsbury's website.