Matt Hancock has landed in Australia for the new series of ITV’s I’m A Celebrity…Get Me Out of Here! which begins on Sunday.

Hancock was confirmed as a late arrival on this series of the show on Tuesday, he will be joining the show with Seann Walsh.

The former health secretary has revealed why he has decided to take part in the reality tv show which has seen him suspended as a Tory mp while taking part in the show.

Writing a lengthy statement in The Sun he said money is not the reason for joining the show and rather to “go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster”.

He said: "While there will undoubtedly be those who think I shouldn’t go, I think it’s a great opportunity to talk directly to people who aren’t always interested in politics, even if they care very much about how our country’s run. It’s our job as politicians to go to where the people are — not to sit in ivory towers in Westminster."

He added: "Rather than looking down on reality TV, we should see it for what it is — a powerful tool to get our message heard by younger generations." He added: "Reality TV is a very different way to communicate with the electorate — it’s both honest and unfiltered."

Mr Hancock will be making “a donation” to St Nicholas Hospice in Suffolk from his fee while attempting to shine a light on his dyslexia campaign when appearing on the show.