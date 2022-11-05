I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! is back and we're swapping Wales for the Australian jungle once again for 2022.

Viewers will once again be treated to watching various soap stars, sporting heroes and other famous faces putting themselves through stomach-churning Bushtucker trials - all for our entertainment.

This year marks 20 years since the show began and there have been lots of celebrities that have given jungle, or castle, life a go in that time.

Here's everything you need to know about the new series and how you can tune in.

We’re BACK down under with a host of brand new celebrities, ready to face the terrifying trials and tribulations of the jungle 🦘😱#ImACeleb returns this Sunday at 9pm on ITV, STV and ITV Hub. @antanddec pic.twitter.com/yf8LnMRWnc — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) October 31, 2022

When does I'm A Celeb 2022 start?





I'm A Celeb starts on Sunday, November 6 this year.

The ITV survival show usually starts slightly later in the year but the 22nd season has been brought forward due to the World Cup which kicks off on November 20.

What time is I'm A Celeb on TV? How to watch 2022 series

Viewers can watch I'm A Celeb from 9 pm on Sunday, November 6 on ITV.

Sunday's episode will be slightly longer with the show running until 10.45 pm.

The programme will continue at 9 pm Monday but the first week of episodes will have slightly different start times:

Monday, November 7: 9 pm – 10.30 pm

Tuesday, November 8: 9.15 pm – 10.30 pm

Wednesday, November 9: 9 pm – 10.20 pm

Thursday, November 10: 9 pm – 10.20 pm

Friday, November 11: 9 pm – 10.15 pm

How long is I’m A Celeb on for in 2022?





This year's series will consist of 22 episodes in total so fans can expect the final to air on Wednesday, November 30.

Where was I'm A Celeb filmed in Wales?





Gwrych Castle in Abergele, Wales filled in as a location instead for the 2020 and 2021 versions of the show, but fans will undoubtedly be pleased to see it return to its usual jungle setting.

However, presenters Ant and Dec confirmed that the show would return to Australia for the first time since the Covid-19 pandemic in May 2022.

The pair teased the show's return to Down Under last month in a dramatic clip that showed the duo jumping out of a helicopter into the wilderness.

I'm A Celeb 2022 line up

I'm A Celeb 2022 cast (ITV) (Image: ITV)

The following celebrities have been officially confirmed to be entering the jungle:

Boy George

Chris Moyles

Mike Tindall MBE

Olivia Attwood

Sue Cleaver

Charlene White

Owen Warner

Jill Scott MBE

Babatúndé Aléshé

Scarlette Douglas

Additionally, the former Health Secretary Matt Hancock MP made headlines after it was revealed he would be joining the cast.

The Tory politician, who was forced to resign from cabinet after an affair with a work colleague was exposed, lost the Conservative Party whip as a result.

It has also been reported that comedian Seann Walsh will also be a campmates this year but ITV is yet to confirm the news.

Who won I'm A Celeb in 2021?





Your WINNER of #ImACeleb 2021 and the brand new King of the Castle is Danny! 🤩🎉🥳 pic.twitter.com/0ANxtEsMjB — I'm A Celebrity... (@imacelebrity) December 12, 2021

Emmerdale actor Danny Miller won the 2021 series of I'm A Celebrity.

The soap star triumphed over Coronation Street’s Simon Gregson and Saturdays singer Frankie Bridge who placed third.

When did I'm A Celeb start and how long has Ant and Dec presented the show?

Ant and Dec to present I'm A Celeb 2022 (ITV) (Image: ITV)

The Geordie duo have hosted the show since its launch in 2002.

With the exception of the 2018 series when Ant McPartlin, 46, was temporarily replaced by fellow ITV presenter Holly Willoughby.

When does I'm A Celeb all stars start?





An all-star series of I’m A Celebrity… Get Me Out Of Here! hosted from South Africa next year was confirmed in September.

Ant and Dec confirmed that famous names from the last 20 years of the ITV show will return to compete.

Here are the potential stars that could feature in the All-Star series next year.

I'm a Celebrity...Get Me Out of Here! returns on Sunday, November 6 at 9 pm.