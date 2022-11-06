The middle aisle of both Aldi and Lidl are popular with shoppers keen to find a bargain on anything from gardening tools to clothing.

Whether it’s Aldi’s Specialbuys or Lidl’s Middle of Lidl, the latest offers are always worth checking out and there are some fantastic buys from Sunday, November 6.

Let's take a look at some of the items you can buy this week.

5 ways to save money on your weekly food shop

Aldi Specialbuys

This Sunday, you’ll find a range of items amongst Aldi’s Specialbuys including children’s toys, bits for the home and more.

Full-Length Grid Mirror

Full Length Grid Mirror (Image: Aldi)

Upgrade your home with the Full-Length Grid Mirror.

Ideal for adding the final touches to a space, you can pick this up for £99.99 via the Aldi website.

Peppa Pig Tabletop Kitchen

Peppa Pig Tabletop Kitchen (Image: Aldi)

Keep the kids entertained with this Peppa Pig Tabletop Kitchen.

With 13 pieces and sound effects, it could make the ideal Christmas present.

It’s available for £34.99 via the Aldi website.

You can see more of Aldi's Specialbuys via the website.

READ MORE:

Lidl’s middle aisle

This Sunday, you’ll find bits for the home and office plus more amongst Lidl’s middle aisle.

Livarno Home Desk Chair

Livarno Home Desk Chair (Image: Lidl)

This chair could be the new addition your office needs.

The back can be tilted and the backrest and seat are ergonomically shaped.

It’s available for £59.99 and you can find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Tronic 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank

Tronic 10,000mAh Qi Power Bank (Image: Lidl)

If you find that you run out of charge while out and about, this power bank might just help you out.

It means you can charge your phone on the go and you won’t need to carry a charging cable with you as it charges without one.

Make it yours for £17.99 and find out more about it via the Lidl website.

Ernesto Baking & Roasting Trays

Ernesto Baking & Roasting Trays (Image: Lidl)

These Ernesto Baking & Roasting Trays are available to buy in different sizes and could come in handy for Christmas cooking.

They have a granite effect and are available for £5.99 each.

Find out more about them via the Lidl website.

You can shop the rest of Lidl’s middle aisle via the website.