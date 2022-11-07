The popular supermarket chain, Aldi has unveiled a new range of budget beauty products to eager customers up and down the country.

The products have been compared to other popular brands on the market but are much cheaper than named labels.

Many took to social media to praise the products amid the cost of living crisis which is forcing many to tighten their budgets and look for low-cost alternatives to everyday items.

One beauty enthusiast took to the popular video-sharing platform TikTok and showed off the range of products available in Aldi stores.

In the video, which raked in over 4000 likes and 62 comments, the creator tells viewers to "run don't walk for new beauty dupes!"

The video then displayed the shop's range of items like their lip liner product dubbed by the poster: "Pillow Talk Lip dupes" and the chain's Eyeshadow Quad.

Some took to the comments to show their excitement at the low-cost products with one user saying: "when was this ? I'm going tomorrow 🤪" while another eagerly added: "Are they in store now xx."

The budget beauty products available at Aldi

The products featured in the video are all available in Aldi stores across the UK and are featured in Aldi's online store.

Here are some of the products available that are featured in the viral video:

Lacura Lip Liner

This lip liner, which has been dubbed a "dupe" of "Pillow Talk Lip," doesn't break the bank at a price of just £2.99.

Lacura Eyshadow Quad

Aldi eyeshadow quad products are also featured, costing only £3.99.

Lacura Eyeshadow Primer

ALDI - Lacura Eyeshadow Primer (Image: ALDI)

This product is only £3.99 and is available on the Aldi website.

